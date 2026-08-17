iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-order date & time in London, Los Angeles, India: Check price hike, battery, colours, variants, latest leaks

Apple is set to release the iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, with United Kigdome likely being among the first countries to get it. What is the pre-order date for India? Check details here.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-order date & time in London, Los Angeles, India: Check price hike, battery, colours, variants, latest leaks | Image: X

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: The much-anticipated smartphone series from American tech giant Apple – the iPhone 18 Pro – is set to launch at a grand event in September. The United Kingdom is among the markets expected to receive the flagship in the first wave. According to the latest reports, the event will be followed by pre-orders starting next week, with the smartphones becoming available in markets from around September 18. However, these are unconfirmed details, and Apple has not yet verified any dates.

Expected Changes

According to several leaks, Apple could load the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a larger battery, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a 2nm A20 Pro chip. Not only that, the man camera is expected to have an improved variable aperture and a new colour option. However, all these changes will come at a cost, yes, the American tech giant is most likely to increase prices of the Pro and Pro Max models.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Pre-Order Time in London

The pre-order window will open at around 1:00 pm BST (British Summer Time)

That estimate comes from Apple’s recent UK schedule. Last year, during the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, the company opened UK pre-orders at 5:00 am PDT or 1:00 pm BST in London. The American tech giant confirmed the timing for the United Kingdom.

iPhone 18 Pro Max September Launch Event

According to the latest reports, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch on September 9. However, a recent report expects pre-orders on September 12.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Pre-Order Date In London, Los Angeles And India

The iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-order date in London is expected to be September 11, if the company follows its September launch schedule. In Los Angeles, a possible date could be September 9 and the pre-orders are expected from September 12. In India, the launch event is expected on September 9, and pre-orders are expected a week after the launch.