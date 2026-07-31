iPhone 18 Pro could be Rs 26,000 costly in India – What is the reason? Check camera, feature of Apple’s latest series price of Apple’s latest phone

Industry analysts expect the iPhone 18 Pro series to be significantly more expensive than current models.

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iPhone 18 Pro could be Rs 26,000 costly in India – What is the reason? Check camera, feature of Apple’s latest series price of Apple’s latest phone | Image: X

iPhone 18 Pro update: If you are planning to upgrade to Apple’s upcoming iPhone series, then you might have to pay extra money. Like every year, the American tech giant has not revealed any details about its 2026 iPhone lineup, however, several industry analysts now expect the iPhone 18 Pro series to be more costly when compared to previous generations.

iPhone 18 Pro Price Could Jump By Up To Rs 26,000 In India

The projected increase is connected to rising manufacturing costs that the company is facing, rather than a change in the company’s pricing strategy alone. As per analysts, costly semiconductor tech, higher memory costs and the latest internal hardware could raise the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro range. If these predictions prove accurate, the price of the iPhone 18 Pro could rise by as much as Rs 26,000 after taxes and local pricing adjustments.

iPhone 18 Pro Price Hike: Here’s What Apple Has To Say About It

The American tech giant has not issued any official statement on the pricing. However, several research firms have independently predicted the price hike.

According to IDC, the expected price of iPhone 18 Pro is to start at around USD1,299, while the price of Pro Max variant could begin at USD 1,399, USD200 higher than the current generation. The Wall Street Journal said that the Pro model is expected to start USD 1,399.

A report by Counterpoint Research suggested that the 1TB version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max variant could cost around USD300 more than its predecessor.

These estimates could impact the Indian market. Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is selling in India at aprox Rs 1,34,900.

Rising Production Costs, Tax Duties Could Lead To A Massive Price Jump

Several reports and leaked data suggest that the American tech giant could use TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process for its next-generation processor. It will also increase the RAM in the Pro range; hence, the prices of the Pro models could increase.

Upcoming upgrades In iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max

According to reports, the Pro models will be powered by an A20 processor, which is made using TSMC’s 2nm process. The premium models may receive an upgraded A20 Pro variant. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 models are likely to launch with an A20 chip.

Several leaks suggest that the company is expected to introduce a variable-aperture main camera on an iPhone Pro model. The new tech allows the camera to physically adjust the light entering the sensor. The phone’s telephoto lens is likely to receive a wider aperture, improving low-light or dull-light photography.