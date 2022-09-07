iPhone Latest News Today: The Brazilian government has decided to ban Apple iPhones for not providing device chargers. The Verge reported that the country has suspended the local sales of iPhones that don’t come packaged with chargers. If reports are to be believed, the Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and asked the company to restrict sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models.Also Read - Apple Iphone 14 Launch Event LIVE Updates: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro And Other Devices to be Unveiled Today

APPLE CHALLENGES BAN

Apple Inc, on the other hand, has challenged the Brazilian government order. “We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices,” the tech giant said. Also Read - Apple May Bring Back THIS Feature With iPhone 14 Pro. Check Details Here

For the unversed, Apple Inc has stopped selling chargers with the launch of the iPhone 12. The ban comes ahead of Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event where the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series. Also Read - Android Phones Likely To Get Calling Facility Even Without Network | Details Inside

APPLE ‘FAR OUT’ EVENT

Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series event on September 7 as part of its ‘Far out’ event.

—Apple’s first major in-person event since the beginning of COVID pandemic. In the last two years, most of the Apple events that were livestreamed were pre-recorded.

The users will be able to watch the event via the official website of Apple and also via Apple’s official YouTube channel.