iPhone Duo, first foldable iPhone launched at Rs 2.99 lakh: eSIM-only connectivity, up to 24 hours battery life; Check features, specs

According to Apple, the iPhone Duo can provide up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner screen and up to 44 hours when using the outer display.

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iPhone Duo, first foldable iPhone launched at Rs 2.99 lakh: eSIM-only connectivity, up to 24 hours battery life; Check features, specs

Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo, marking the company’s first foldable iPhone. The device has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 2,99,900, nearly seven years after foldable smartphones first became commercially available in other markets.

Apple has described the Duo as the biggest change to the iPhone since the original model was introduced. The foldable device also drops several features that have become familiar on recent iPhones, including Face ID, the physical SIM tray and the Action button.

The iPhone Duo will be available in Star White and Night Sky colour options. Pre-orders will begin on October 16, while retail sales are scheduled to start on October 23.

iPhone Duo display and design

When folded, the iPhone Duo can be used much like a conventional smartphone. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, with the outer screen covering more than 90 per cent of the front surface.

The device opens up to reveal a much larger 7.6-inch internal display, making it the largest screen Apple has ever fitted to an iPhone. The inner display is around 50 per cent larger than the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple has designed both displays with matching aspect ratios, allowing apps and other content to transition smoothly between the folded and unfolded modes.

Both panels support ProMotion and Always-On display technology, with peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits.

The larger foldable screen also features a nano-texture finish. Apart from helping reduce reflections, the treatment makes the display crease less noticeable during everyday use.

Face ID replaced by Touch ID

The iPhone Duo also brings some notable changes to Apple’s authentication and controls.

Instead of Face ID, Apple has placed Touch ID inside the side button. The phone also does away with the traditional physical SIM slot and does not feature an Action button.

The device is eSIM-only globally, meaning users will not be able to insert a physical SIM card. In India, however, customers can use eSIM services offered by Airtel, Jio and Vi.

iPhone Duo price in India

Apple is offering the foldable iPhone in four storage configurations. Here is the India pricing:

Storage Price in India 256GB Rs 2,99,900 512GB Rs 3,24,900 1TB Rs 3,74,900 2TB Rs 4,49,900

The top-end 2TB version is priced at Rs 4,49,900, making it one of Apple’s most expensive iPhone configurations in India.

Pre-orders and sale date

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will open at 5:30 pm IST on October 16. The device will officially go on sale from October 23 through Apple’s retail outlets and select authorised partner stores.

This means the foldable iPhone will arrive in stores roughly a month after the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Apple launch offers

Apple is also offering several purchase benefits with the iPhone Duo.

Customers trading in an eligible older device can receive up to Rs 81,500 in trade-in credit, with the minimum value starting at Rs 4,500 depending on the device being exchanged.

Buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI for up to six months. Eligible customers using American Express, Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards can get instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000.

What’s inside the iPhone Duo box?

The retail package includes the iPhone Duo and a USB-C charging cable. As with Apple’s recent iPhone launches, the company does not include a power adapter or earphones in the box.

Apple is also selling dedicated protective cases separately.

The Duo Folio, which comes with a built-in retractable kickstand, is priced at Rs 14,900. A lighter two-piece case is available for Rs 8,900.

Both cases support MagSafe and Qi2 charging accessories.

eSIM-only connectivity: What Indian buyers need to know

The lack of a physical SIM tray is one of the biggest changes buyers will need to consider before purchasing the iPhone Duo.

The phone relies entirely on eSIM connectivity, with no option to insert a traditional SIM card. This should not be a major hurdle for most Indian users, as Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer eSIM services.

However, customers switching from a physical SIM should make sure their number can be transferred to an eSIM before moving to the new foldable iPhone.

iPhone Duo specifications: A20 Pro chip, dual batteries and 48MP camera

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple’s latest A20 Pro chipset, the same processor used in the iPhone 18 Pro series. The foldable also gets a dual-battery setup, a redesigned hinge and a 48MP camera system.

Apple has paid particular attention to the display and overall durability of the device, given the additional challenges involved in building a foldable phone.

Foldable display built for durability

The inner screen uses 10 ultra-thin layers and wide-angle OLED technology. Apple has also placed the FaceTime camera beneath the display, allowing the foldable screen to remain uninterrupted.

The company has introduced several changes to reduce the stress placed on the display when the phone is folded and unfolded. A specially developed polymer layer sits beneath the outer surface, which Apple says is up to 40 per cent stiffer than the industry standard.

The folding panel is protected by high-strength glass on both sides. Apple has also used specially designed adhesives that allow the individual layers to move slightly against one another, similar to pages in a book. This is intended to distribute the pressure created when the phone bends rather than concentrating it on the display.

A titanium plate has been added along the base for additional structural strength, while the hinge itself contains more than 100 components.

Titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2

The iPhone Duo uses Grade 5 titanium for both its frame and hinge cover. On the front, Apple has used Ceramic Shield 2, which the company claims offers three times the scratch resistance of the previous generation.

The foldable also carries an IP68 rating, offering protection against dust and water.

Dual batteries power the foldable

Apple has fitted a separate battery into each half of the iPhone Duo. The two batteries work together as a single power system.

According to Apple, the device can provide up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner screen and up to 44 hours when using the outer display.

For regular day-to-day use, Apple claims up to 24 hours of battery life when the workload is distributed evenly between the two sides.

Charging can take the battery to 50 per cent in around 20 minutes using a wired connection. With MagSafe, reaching the same level takes approximately 30 minutes.

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Apple’s C2 modem

For wireless connectivity, the iPhone Duo uses Apple’s N1 networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread.

Cellular connectivity is handled by Apple’s own C2 modem, continuing the company’s move towards using more internally developed connectivity hardware in its iPhone lineup.

48MP Dual Fusion camera system

The iPhone Duo also features a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, designed to provide high-resolution photography. The foldable’s camera setup works alongside Apple’s computational photography features to deliver detailed images across different shooting conditions.

(With inputs from various agencies)