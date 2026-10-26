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iPhone Duo screen cracks within hours? iFixit Teardown reveals possible cause behind screen cracks

An iFixit teardown points to possible hinge-related causes. Check repair costs and the foldable's repairability score.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 26, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
iPhone Duo
iPhone Duo screen cracks within hours? iFixit Teardown reveals possible cause behind screen cracks | image; ANI

iPhone Duo Screen Cracks Within Hours? Apple has launched its first foldable iPhone – iPhone Duo – after years of rumours, and iPhone enthusiasts have gone crazy. With the grand launch, Apple has entered the controversial foldable smartphone market because foldable smartphones are not considered as durable as regular, large-screen, slab-like phones. With the iPhone Duo going on sale last week, the real test of Apple’s foldable phone has begun. Some users have taken to social media platforms and claimed that the inner screen on their devices was damaged within hours. The teardown website iFixit seems to have found the potential reasons behind the claims.

Read more: Apple iPhone Duo pre-booking starts at 5:30 PM: Get up to Rs 7000 cashback on select cards; Check how to book

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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