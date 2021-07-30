The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a cautionary warning to Apple and Mac users. The CERT by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has asked Apple iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately. “A vulnerability has been reported in Apple iOS and iPadOS which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain elevated privileges on a targeted system”, said CERT-In.Also Read - Flipkart iPhone Days sale offers: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted

According to CERT-In, Apple iPhone and iPad users should update their devices to ios14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1. According to the government, there are security-related flaws in iOS and iPad, which criminals can take advantage of. CERT-In has issued a serious alert regarding the recently discovered memory corruption flaw. This may affect iPhone6s and later devices, iPadPro (all models), iPadair2 and later, iPad5th generation, iPadmini4, and iPod touch (7th generation).

How to Update Your iPhone

Plug your device into power and connect to Wi-Fi. In Settings, go to General, then tap Software Update. Tap Download and Install If a message prompts you to temporarily remove the app because the software update requires more space, tap Continue or Cancel. Later, iOS or iPadOS will reinstall the apps it removed.

CERT-In says that remote hackers can take advantage of this and attack. People may have to bear the loss. So update your device to ios14.7.1 and ipadOS 14.7.1 as soon as possible. Apple has also issued a warning to its customers in this regard. Apple has said that it is aware of this. People need to take precautions.

List of The Affected Devices Include