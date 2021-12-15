New Delhi: The government has issued a ‘high severity’ advisory for people using Apple devices —iPhone, MacBook, Watch, and Apple TV. The Ministry of Information And Technology has issued the advisory via the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) asking apple users to update their products to the latest software version as multiple security issues have been detected.Also Read - Apple Releases AirTag 'Tracker Detect' App For Android

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could be exploited by an attacker to gain elevated privileges, bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code and disclose sensitive information on the targeted system," CNN-News 18 reported quoting CERT-In's advisory.

It added, "An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing the user to run a maliciously crafted application. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to bypass security restriction."

Earlier, CERT-In had issued an ‘urgent warning’ for Google Chrome Internet browser users. According to the advisory issued, several vulnerabilities were found in the Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. It was said that attackers can get access to personal details and also inject malware to snoop on a targeted PC.

“Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google chrome due to Type Confusion in V8; Use after free in web apps, UI, window manager, screen capture, file API, auto-fill and developer tools; Incorrect security UI in autofill; Heap buffer overflow in extensions, BFCache and ANGLE; Type Confusion in loader; Insufficient data validation in loader; Integer underflow in ANGLE and Insufficient validation of untrusted input in new tab page”, the advisory for Chrome users read.

“A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” it further stated.