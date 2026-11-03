iPhone, MacBook and iPad price hike: Will Apple devices get costlier or cheaper? here’s what the CEO says

Apple may raise prices of iPhones, MacBooks and iPads as memory costs continue to rise. Here's what CEO John Ternus and CFO Kevan Parekh said.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/iphone-macbook-and-ipad-price-hike-will-apple-devices-get-costlier-or-cheaper-heres-what-the-ceo-says-8541953/ Copy

iPhone, MacBook and iPad price hike: Will Apple devices get costlier or cheaper? here’s what the CEO says | Image: X

Will Apple Devices Get Costlier or Cheaper? American tech giant Apple held its Q4 2026 earnings call on Monday. It was the first meeting since John Ternus took over from Tim Cook as its new CEO. The company reported quarterly revenue of USD114.5 billion, a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. Most of the profit comes from iPhone sales, which is not a surprise. iPhones helped Apple earn a net profit of USD57.6 billion between July and September. During the event, Ternus called the iPhone Duo “the most transformational iPhone since the original.”

iPhone Duo Is Currently Out Of Stock

However, the tech giant’s financial report does not reveal how much profit he earns from each iPhone model. Notably, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max were among its major launches in the July–September quarter. The iPhone Duo went on pre-order after the end of the quarter. Despite its cost, demand of iPhone Duo was strong, with pre-orders selling out within hours.

As per reports, Duo is currently out of stock. Apple is expecting its shipments to resume in late January 2027. However, the company’s executives could not confirm when Duo’s units would be available in the outlets to fulfil all customer orders.

“iPhone Duo is constrained as of today. The ramp is going well… But at this time, it is really hard to predict when supply and demand will be in balance,” said COO Sabih Khan during Apple’s earnings call.

Increased Prices Of iPhones

Apple’s profit continues to increase despite higher manufacturing costs caused to by increasing demand for memory chips due to AI boom. To manage the costs, the company increased prices of several older iPhone models, including iPhone 16, 17, 17e and Air in September. iPad and Mac prices had also been raised in June this year. Reacting to the price hike, Former CEO Tim Cook earlier stated that the company was trying to reduce the impact of the memory shortage on customers, highlighting that the price hike was unavoidable.

iPhones MacBook And iPad May Get Costlier

Ternus said that the current increase in memory prices is unprecedented and that costs continue to increase every quarter. He said the company expects memory costs to increase even further in the December quarter.

It simply means that Apple is hinting of new price hikes on its devices. However, there is no official announcement, but the fear is there.

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh said the company had increased prices on some of its products. The price changes will be visible with iPads and Macs in June, followed by iPhones in September. He said that the American tech giant considers both short-term and long-term factors, like revenue and profit margins, before making any price hike decisions.