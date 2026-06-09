iPhone or birth control device? Is Apple’s smartphones reducing fertility rates? Report

According to new studies, iPhone may be the culprit of the declining birth rates. Research hints that the Apple’s smartphone may have played a crucial role in decreasing birth rates since it was first launched in 2007.

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iPhone or birth control device? Is Apple's smartphones reducing fertility rates? Report | Image: X

iPhone Almost Like A Birth Control Device: According to several demographic studies, birth rates often decline in developed countries or regions as living standards improve. The factors behind the decline are higher education levels, urbanisation, better healthcare, and increased workforce participation among women. However, wider access to family planning is also one of the major reasons. Researchers have also noticed another possible reason behind the decline in birth rates over the past two decades. Since 2007, researchers have noticed that global birth rates have shown a similar decline despite different economic and social conditions. Two recent studies revealed some shocking findings, claiming that your iPhone may be the silent culprit.

Study Finds Sharp Decline In US Fertility Rates Since 2007

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, America’s general fertility rates remained constant at 65 to 70 births per 1,000 women from 1980 through 2007. But after that the rate started declining sharply. By 2024 the fertility rate had decreased to 54 – a 22 percent drop over 17 years.

However, connecting the decrease in birth rates directly to the iPhone is not straightforward, as other factors, including the 2008 global financial crisis, may have also played a crucial role.

The study reviews the possible impact of iPhones on the birth rates of America between 2007 and 2011. During this period iPhones were available only through AT&T

Birth Rates Decline In Areas With Greater iPhone Connectivity

Notably, the iPhone was launched in June 2007 and by 2007, the smartphone was available in the US through AT&T. This means that the exposure of the people to the iPhone during that period was determined by the reach of AT&T’s mobile network. Using the data as a natural experiment, the researchers compared countries with near-universal AT&T coverage with those having little coverage.

After revising the data, they found that access to an iPhone reduced the birth rate by 4.5 to 8 percent among women. These women were aged between 15 and 19. By 3.2 to 6.6 percent among females aged between 20 and 24. Together, the findings suggest that the iPhone may account for 33% to 52% of the decline in birth rates among women aged 15 to 44 between 2007 and 2011.

Together, the findings suggest that the iPhone may be responsible for 33 percent to 52 percent of the decline in birth rates among women aged 15 to 44 between 2007 and 2011.

The birth rates declined by 70 percent between ages of 15 to 19 and 47 percent between 20 to 24 between 2007 and 2024. However, only 7 percent birth rates declined at ages 30 to 34, while rates at ages 35 to 39 actually rose by 14 percent.

In counties without AT&T coverage, teen birth rates dropped by 13.8 percent. The decline was steeper in areas with some AT&T coverage (18.9 percent and even greater in counties with near-complete coverage (26 percent).

Did iPhone Contribute To Falling Birth Rates?

According to researchers, the iPhone may not be the only reason for the declining birth rate. However, it may have played a vital role in the decline in birth rates. It is also believed that with the introduction of the iPhone and other smartphones, people started spending less time with their close ones. The consumption of adult movies has also reduced sexual activity, which, according to researchers, is a possible substitute for sex.

Searches for pornographic content on Google more than doubled during the study period. During the same period, University of Chicago found that adults (aged between 25 to 44) reported watching X-rated films between 2000 and 2018.

iPhones may have made it easier for young people to check information about preventing pregnancy, including contraceptive pills and abortion.