New Delhi: The year 2021 is going bring some good news for iPhone users in India as Tata Sons reportedly is seeking overseas loans worth close to $1 billion or about Rs 7,000-8,000 crore to invest for the purpose. If reports are to be believed, Tata Sons is planning to establish smartphone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, the plant is being set up in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and the state's industrial development body has already allotted 500 acres to new Tata subsidiary, Tata Electronics, to set up the component manufacturing plant.

For the iPhone production purpose, Tata Electronics will take expertise from fellow Tata organisation, Titan Engineering and Automation Ltd (TEAL).

Reports further suggested that both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were strong contenders for hosting Tata Electronics’ ambitious iPhone components factory.

As per updates, the Tamil Nadu government has an ambitious electronics hardware manufacturing policy, where it can contribute $100 billion annually, or 25 percent of India’s electronics exports, by 2025.

After starting the assembling of iPhones in India in 2017 with the older iPhone SE, Apple has since increased scope to include the iPhone 11 now. On the other hand, the Centre has also urged the Apple to take advantage of its production linked incentive plans, which aims to incentivise foreign brands to shift to India as a manufacturing hub.