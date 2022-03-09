New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday, March 8 hosted its first launch event ‘Peek Performance’ for the year 2022. At an event, which was live-streamed on Tuesday night, the company announced the next iPhone SE. Thought, it may look the same on the outside as the iPhone 6 design from 2014, its internals are much improved. The new iPhone SE is an upgrade to the iPhone SE (2020). In terms of an upgraded experience, the iPhone SE (2022) offers 5G connectivity and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip that was introduced last year and has a better battery life. It also comes with an aluminum glass design and the same glass as the iPhone 13, which Apple says is tougher and will offer better protection.
iPhone SE 2022: Price And Availability
- iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 43900. In the US, the iPhone SE (2022) starts at $429 (roughly Rs. 33,000).
- Customers in India will be able to pre-order iPhone SE beginning on March 11 and it will be available starting March 18.
- The iPhone SE (2020) was launched at a starting price of Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage model. It also came in the 128GB option at Rs. 47,800 and the 256GB storage variant at Rs. 58,300. The last model also debuted in the US with a starting price of $399 (roughly Rs. 30,700).
- Along with the new iPhone SE (2022), Apple also introduced a new green colour option for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro families.
iPhone SE 2022: Features, Specifications And More
- The iPhone SE (2022) runs on iOS 15.
- The company has claimed that the new iPhone SE carries the “toughest glass in a smartphone” on the front and back. It measures 138.4×67.3×7.3mm and weighs 144 grams.
- iPhone SE features an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera, including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.4 Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background.
- For selfies and video chats, the iPhone SE (2022) offers a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.2 lens. The selfie camera supports Portrait Lighting with six effects — Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, and High-Key Mono. It also includes Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4 for photos, and Photographic Styles.
- Apple claims that this ensures faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting, and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimised for lighting and skin tone for each person.
- The new iPhone SE comes with Qi standard-based wireless charging support. It also includes fast 20W wired charging. Supported charger has, however, not included in the retail box.
- With iPhone SE 2022 5G Comes to iPhone SE and it allows users to take advantage of the latest generation of wireless technology, with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences in more places — like seeing family with higher-quality HD FaceTime calls, even when on cellular data and not on Wi-Fi.5 With iOS 15, SharePlay on 5G unlocks powerful shared experiences such as watching HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call.