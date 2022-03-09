New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday, March 8 hosted its first launch event ‘Peek Performance’ for the year 2022. At an event, which was live-streamed on Tuesday night, the company announced the next iPhone SE. Thought, it may look the same on the outside as the iPhone 6 design from 2014, its internals are much improved. The new iPhone SE is an upgrade to the iPhone SE (2020). In terms of an upgraded experience, the iPhone SE (2022) offers 5G connectivity and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip that was introduced last year and has a better battery life. It also comes with an aluminum glass design and the same glass as the iPhone 13, which Apple says is tougher and will offer better protection.

iPhone SE 2022: Price And Availability

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED starting at Rs 43900. In the US, the iPhone SE (2022) starts at $429 (roughly Rs. 33,000). Customers in India will be able to pre-order iPhone SE beginning on March 11 and it will be available starting March 18. The iPhone SE (2020) was launched at a starting price of Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage model. It also came in the 128GB option at Rs. 47,800 and the 256GB storage variant at Rs. 58,300. The last model also debuted in the US with a starting price of $399 (roughly Rs. 30,700). Along with the new iPhone SE (2022), Apple also introduced a new green colour option for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro families.

iPhone SE 2022: Features, Specifications And More