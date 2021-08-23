The smartphone has become an important part of our life today, but many times we start facing problems when we are not able to clear storage. No matter how much space you have in your iPhone, but some unnecessary things get collected which affects the speed of the phone. Due to the lack of cache cleaner at the system level in iOS, you have to clear the cache in several steps. In iPhone, we first start by clearing the cache from the default browser Safari.Also Read - Apple's Four Models Of iPhone 13 Likely To Launch In September With Advance Features | Details Inside

How to Clear Caches on iPhone

For the apps you are not using, go to Settings, then to General, then to iPhone Storage. Now tap on Enable followed by Offload Unused Apps. To free up space by deleting photos, upload them to iCloud and delete the rest of the copies. For this, go to Settings, then General then go to iPhone Storage. Now tap Enable followed by Optimize Photos.

How to Clear Storage on iPhone

Stop Saving Text Messages

By default, all types of messages sent and received are saved in the iPhone. Firstly, turn it off. Go to the message setting of the setting and delete the old message from there.

Do Not Save Double Photos

On iPhone, if you use HDR mode and Instagram app, then the same photo will be saved twice in your phone. Go to Photos and Camera in Settings and turn on Keep Normal Photo and turn off Save Original Photos by going to Profile Settings of the Instagram app. After this only one photo will be saved on your phone.

Clear Browser Cache

If you use the Safari browser, your iPhone will have a web history that you don’t need. Go to Safari’s Settings and clear History and Website Data. Similarly, you can clear the history and cache of other browsers.

Delete Reading List

Safari browser has the facility to create an offline reading list which takes up a lot of space. You can clear this by going to the settings of the Safari app.

Delete Downloaded Podcasts

You don't realize it and you end up downloading a lot of podcasts that are unlikely to be used again. If more podcasts have been downloaded, delete them by going to Settings > General > Storage & iCloud Usage > Manage Storage and tapping on Podcasts, although you will have to delete them one by one as there is no option to delete simultaneously.

How To Clear Safari Cache

Go to Settings, then go to Safari and click on Clear History and Website Data. Click on Clear History and Website Data once again. If you are having trouble opening a particular website, go to Settings, then Safari then clicks on Advanced, then (Website Data) Website Data. Now search that website from the search bar. Then swipe left and tap Delete to clear the cache.

How to Clear Apps Cache on iPhone