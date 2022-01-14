Apple iOS 15: Apple has released new iOS 15 installation numbers for the first since the iPhone maker rolled out the version in September last year. As per the data released by Apple, iOS 15 is installed on 72 per cent of all iPhones introduced in the last four years while 26 per cent of devices continue to use iOS 14, and 2 per cent run an earlier version of iOS, according to MacRumors.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro To Come With Major Camera Upgrade: Check Features, Launch Date, More | Deets Inside

For the iPad, the installation numbers are, however, relatively lower. Nearly 57 per cent of all iPads introduced in the last 4 years are running iPadOS 15, whereas 39 per cent continue to run iPadOS 14. The iOS 15 adoption has been slower and the reason for this may also be because the iPhone users may not be aware of the version or many may not have upgraded to the iOS 15.

Key features of Apple iOS 15