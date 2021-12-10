iPhone XR Unbeatable Price: Can you believe it? You can buy an iPhone XR for just Rs 18,599. Yes, we are not kidding. E-commerce giant Amazon is selling a brand new iPhone XR with 64GB storage for Rs 18,599 only, though not without a number of terms and conditions applied, according to a report in the livemint.Also Read - Apple Plans to Launch New iPhone SE Models in 2022, 2023

The iPhone XR is currently selling at a price of Rs 34,999 on Amazon for the base version. This rate applies across all the colour variants, including the Product Red variant. Readers must note that the new units of the iPhone XR do not come with a charging adapter, but only the cell and the Lightning to USB-C cable.

Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of nearly Rs 14,900 if you give away your old mobile phone. In addition to this, if you make the transaction via Yes Bank or American Express Credit Card EMI, you can get an addition discount of Rs 1500. So the whole thing brings the iPhone XR rate down to Rs 18,599. If you've been wanting to own an iPhone for long or simply get an upgrade, this might be a good deal for you. So go, check it out at Amazon now!