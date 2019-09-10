New Delhi: The much-anticipated event of the year, the launch of Apple iPhone 11 is almost here and the new model of the tech giant will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple is expected to follow a strategy similar to last year where it introduced three new iPhone models together under varied budget segments. According to reports, the D43 (internal name) is likely to replace last year’s iPhone XS Max, D42 (internal name) will replace iPhone XS, and N104 (internal name) will replace the most-popular iPhone XR.

When, where and how to watch?

The Apple event will begin at 10:00 AM PDT (10;30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed from its California headquarters. It will be broadcasted live on YouTube from the official handle of Apple. It may also be streamed on Twitter similar to last year’s event.

Alternatively, the launch event can also be streamed on the company’s website, accessed through Apple’s Safari browser on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch (iOS 10+) or even on Mac desktop computer. Further, Apple TV users can watch the launch on the Apple Events channel.

What to expect?

The new iPhone series is expected to have the first-ever triple rear camera setup. It will also have the OLED display that is already used in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Moreover, reports also suggest that the upcoming models will be equipped with a reverse wireless charging feature. Further, there are likely to be several internal upgrades including a bigger battery.

Doing away with their original 5-watt charger, the new iPhones are expected to come with a USB Type-C charger and a lightning to USB Type-C cable that will ensure twice-as-fast charging time.

With the launch of iPhone 11, the Apple operating system will roll out its final version, i.e., iOS 13 with features like the Dark Mode and Apple sign-in during WWDC 2019.

Aiming to take on Huawei and other Chinese rivals, Apple is also mulling the resurrection of the cheaper iPhone SE for emerging markets, especially India and China, early next year.

Apple iPhone 11 Price in India

The official price of the new iPhone in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, if reports are to be believed, the iPhone 11 Pro is expected to be priced at $999 (Rs 71.860), iPhone 11 Pro Max may cost $1,099 (Rs 79,050), while the iPhone 11 is likely to be priced at $749 (Rs 53,880), becoming the most affordable of the lot.

Apple iPhone 11 would be Apple’s first low-cost smartphone since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016, which started at $399.

The new Apple iPhones will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13 and it will begin delivering the devices a week later, on September 20.