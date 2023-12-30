Home

Technology

iPhone15 VS OnePlus12: Which One Should You Buy? Ultimate Specification Comparison

iPhone15 VS OnePlus12: Which One Should You Buy? Ultimate Specification Comparison

With the OnePlus 12 launching in 2024, people are excited to see how it competes against Apple's iPhone 15. Here's a detailed comparison.

One Plus 12 vs iPhone 15 : A detailed comparison

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship phone – OnePlus 12 – which is ready to make its mark in the market. The phone is aimed at making its mark in the Best Android Smartphones segment next year. While it’s already available in China, a global launch is expected in January. Its impressive specs might pose tough competition for the iPhone 15 Pro. Let’s compare the OnePlus 12 and iPhone 15 Pro in-depth so you can make the perfect purchase this New Year.

Trending Now

One Plus vs iPhone 15 : Detailed Comparison

Display and Design

OnePlus 12: Flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for a buttery-smooth experience. Its lightweight and punch-hole design prioritises user comfort and screen immersion.

Flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for a buttery-smooth experience. Its lightweight and punch-hole design prioritises user comfort and screen immersion. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for dynamic performance. Its premium stainless steel and glass construction exudes a sleek and luxurious feel.

Performance and Processing

OnePlus 12: Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it is expected to deliver top-notch performance for demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking. OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, promises a clean and customisable user interface.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it is expected to deliver top-notch performance for demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking. OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, promises a clean and customisable user interface. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Loaded with the A17 Bionic chip, Apple’s powerhouse processor is known for its efficiency and raw power. iOS 17 is expected to bring further refinements and new features to the familiar Apple ecosystem.

Cameras and Photography

OnePlus 12: The Phone features a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, promising high-quality photos and videos. Hasselblad branding suggests potential collaboration for improved colour science and image processing.

The Phone features a triple-lens rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, promising high-quality photos and videos. Hasselblad branding suggests potential collaboration for improved colour science and image processing. iPhone 15 Pro Max: It features a quad-lens rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor, known for its exceptional low-light performance and detailed captures. Cinematic mode advancements and potential telephoto lens upgrades could further enhance its video capabilities.

Battery and Charging

OnePlus 12: The phone is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, enabling rapid refills within minutes.

The phone is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, enabling rapid refills within minutes. iPhone 15 Pro Max: The smartphone sports a 3349mAh battery, seemingly smaller than its predecessor but likely optimised for improved efficiency alongside the A17 Bionic chip. Its fast charging capabilities are expected to improve, potentially nearing the 30W mark.

Price and Availability

OnePlus 12: Rumored to launch at a price around Rs 60,000, making it a potentially attractive option for value for money-conscious users.

Rumored to launch at a price around Rs 60,000, making it a potentially attractive option for value for money-conscious users. iPhone 15 Pro Max: is priced at Rs 1,54,000 and is one of the best smartphones in the premium segment.

Choosing the Champion

The ideal smartphone ultimately depends on your individual needs and preferences. Here’s a quick recap:

You may like to read

Feature OnePlus 12 iPhone 15 Pro Max Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz ProMotion Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 A17 Bionic RAM Up to 16GB Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Up to 1TB Rear Camera 50MP main, + additional lenses (unconfirmed) 48MP main, + 3 additional lenses Front Camera 32MP 12MP Battery 5000mAh, 80W fast charging 3349mAh, 30W fast charging (expected) Software OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) iOS 17 Price Starts at Rs 60,000 (expected) Starts at Rs 1,54,000 Strengths Performance, value, customisation User experience, camera, ecosystem Weaknesses Battery life, availability Price, limited customisation Best for Value-conscious users, Android enthusiasts, gamers iPhone ecosystem users, photography enthusiasts, those seeking premium build

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.