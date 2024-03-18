iPhones Could Soon Get All Gemini AI Features: Apple Talks With Google To Sign The AI Deal

Home

Apple iOS 18 is speculated to introduce AI features to iPhones, but will Google's Gemini also be able to make it?

Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to onboard Gemini AI features for its iPhones.

New Delhi: In a significant development, Apple is reportedly in discussions with Google over the use of its large language model (LLM) Gemini for introducing its AI features on iPhone devices. This collaboration comes soon after Apple’s rumoured acquisition of Canadian AI startup DarwinAI and the speculated introduction of big AI features in iOS 18, which is expected to finally introduce the much anticipated AI features to iPhone users.

Apple and Google Talks For Gemini

In an effort to catch up to its competitors like Google and Microsoft, which already have a number of noteworthy artificial intelligence features on their respective devices, Apple is reportedly in “active negotiations” with Google to licence its AI engine Gemini, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke with Bloomberg.

According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant also had discussions with OpenAI about using its generative AI model to potentially provide AI capabilities to the iPhone this year. Bloomberg stated that any revelation of this significant collaboration between Apple and Google may wait until June, when the iPhone manufacturer organises its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), even if the terms of the agreement and branding have not yet been finalised.

iOS 18: Introducing AI Features To iPhone

Based on earlier speculations, Apple is attempting to catch up to competitors by leveraging iOS 18 to introduce artificial intelligence capabilities to the iPhone. In an effort to assist Apple’s AI push, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has already called it one of “the biggest improvements” in the history of the iPhone.

As a result, Siri, Apple’s iPhone assistant, is anticipated to be among the main beneficiaries of this AI initiative, and it might be fueled by LLMs. However, the business probably will not end here. According to reports, Apple is attempting to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into as many apps as it can, including as Apple Music, Keynote, Pages, and AppleCare.

According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at a Hong Kong investment firm, the iPhone maker began developing roughly 100 AI servers in 2023 to meet these demands. More could be added this year. It might also introduce “Edge AI,” an on-device artificial intelligence system.

Apple’s Improvements To AI

This significant announcement comes only a few days after it was made public that Apple researchers had made significant progress in their ability to train AI models on both text and images. On March 14, a study on the same topic was released. It shows how utilising different architectures for training data and models may assist achieve state-of-the-art outcomes across multiple benchmarks. It is titled “MM1: Methods, Analysis & Insights from Multimodal LLM Pre-training.”

“We show that obtaining state-of-the-art few-shot outcomes across several benchmarks requires a judicious combination of image-caption, interleaved image-text, and text-only data for large-scale multimodal pre-training,” the researchers wrote.

