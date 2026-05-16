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iPhones, iPads, MacBooks available at discounted prices on …, sale ends today

iPhones, iPads, MacBooks available at discounted prices on …, sale ends today

Croma's Everything Apple Sale Phase 2 is offering a major opportunity for those looking to purchase Apple products. The sale offers significant discounts on premium devices like the iPhone, MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

iPhones, iPads, MacBooks available at discounted prices on …, sale ends today | Image: apple.com

Croma’s Everything Apple Sale Phase 2: Apple products are always in demand and due to their high prices several people avoid buying them. Products such as iPhones, MacBook, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watches are expensive and fall under the premium segment as compared to gadgets from other brands. But whenever these products are available at a discount, they sell like hotcakes. Croma’s Everything Apple Sale Phase 2 is in its final days, offering an opportunity for those looking to purchase Apple products. The sale will end on May 16, it means today.

Biggest Highlight

The biggest highlight of the sale is the iPhone 17 (256GB), which was launched at Rs 82,900 but is now available for Rs 44,768. The effective price includes various offers, such as an exchange value of up to Rs 23,500 on an old smartphone. Additional benefits, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, a coupon discount of up to Rs 1,658, and Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs 4,974, further reduce the cost for buyers.

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