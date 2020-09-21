IPL 2020 Recharge Plans: The IPL 2020 has begun on September 19. The live streaming of the IPL match is taking place on Disney + Hotstar. Most people watch the live streaming of IPL match on the smartphone. In this big event of cricket, telecom companies are offering some best plans so that users can watch live streaming of the match on their smartphones. The live streaming of remaining IPL matches will also be on Disney + Hotstar. Daily data may run out quickly due to watching live streaming. Therefore, these recharge plans provide sufficient daily data so that there will be no tension of losing data while watching the match. Along with this, many more benefits are also available. Here’s the list of similar recharge plans of Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (VI), which are the best to enjoy IPL on mobile. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio recently launched some new prepaid plans that come with a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar VIP. In these launched plans, the company also launched a cricket pack. In this cricket pack, priced at Rs 499, a total of 84 GB of data is being given every day at 1.5 GB. In this plan with a validity of 56 days, you do not get calling or free SMS benefit. The plan also provides free access to Jio apps along with a VIP subscription of Disney + Hotstar. Also Read - IPL 2020 Latest Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Holders After DC vs KXIP Contest

The validity of Jio’s new 598-rupee plan is 56 days. On recharging with this, you will get 2 GB data daily. Also, this pack has advantages such as unlimited calling from Jio to Jio, 2000 minutes for calls from Jio to other networks, and 100 SMS daily. Apart from these, a free subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP for 1 year will also be available. A free subscription of Jio apps is also included in this pack. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

Jio has four other cricket prepaid plans of Rs 401, Rs 777, Rs 2599, and Rs 499. There is a plan data pack of Rs 499, that is, only data is available with validity. All four of Jio’s cricket plans get free subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP for 1 year in addition to other benefits including validity and data. Learn the benefits found in these four cricket plans of Jio below.

Airtel

Airtel 599 rupees plan can be called best to see Dream 11 IPL. Disney + Hotstar gets a free subscription for one year in this plan. In this plan, which comes with a validity of 56 days, the company is offering 2GB data daily. The specialty of the plan is that unlimited calling is being given to any network across the country. In this plan, which offers 100 free SMS every day, you also get the benefit of Airtel Thanks to Airtel Extreme Premium.

Vodafone

Vodafone does not have any plan in which Disney + Hotstar is being given a free subscription. To watch IPL, users have to subscribe to it separately. However, after the subscription, the company is offering some best plans to ensure that users do not lack data while streaming the match live. Vodafone users can recharge their number with a prepaid plan of Rs 699. 2GB + 2GB (4GB) data is being offered daily in this plan with 84 days of validity. The plan also offers 100 SMS every day along with free calling for any network. Talking about the additional benefits available in the plan, a one-year subscription of G5 Premium is available for free.