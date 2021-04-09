As the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 is about to begin on April 9, Friday, Reliance Jio has revealed a list of special offers for its prepaid and postpaid users. In order to give access to the cricketing action live via Hotstar, the Mumbai-based telecom operator has also decided to offer its customers up to 10GB of free data as well as a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. It has also launched the Jio Cricket Play Along app which is available for all the JioPhone users for free. The app allows JioPhone users to check score updates, take part in cricket-based quizzes and win prizes, as per the company and also allows cricket fans express their emotions with emoji stickers. Also Read - IPL 2021 MI vs RCB Toss: Virat Kohli Opts to Bowl Against Mumbai Indians as Chris Lynn Makes Debut For Defending Champions

There's a special recharge of Rs 401 under Jio's prepaid plan, and if you buy it then you will get 6GB of free data, apart from 3GB daily data. And, this means that one can get a total of 96GB of unlimited data. Users also get unlimited voice calls to my network and 100SMS per day. Apart from these offers, Jio is also offering free access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, Jio Cricket Play Along, Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year) and more.

Next, there's this prepaid plan worth Rs 598 that includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls to all networks, and 100SMS. With this plan, one doesn't get any extra data, but can avail free Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year) subscription. Then, there's the Rs 777 prepaid plan that comes with 84 days of validity as well as 1.5 of data per day along with unlimited calls. You also get an extra data bandwidth of 5GB with this plan. The highest valued recharge plan costs Rs 2,599 plan comes with a validity of 365 days and brings 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls to all networks, and 100SMS. The Rs 2,599 recharge plan gives free 10GB of data and also the free Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year) and other Jio apps.

Meanwhile, Jio has said that all Postpaid Plus plans will come with access to IPL embedded.