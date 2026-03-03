iPod Is Back: Why have users started using the Apple Device Again?

Home

Apple iPod is quietly making a comeback as people have started showing interest in the distraction-free music player.

iPod Is Back: Most of us have used iPods, one of the most used and beloved Apple devices, but it was discontinued by the company a few years ago. But according to Tony Fadell the legacy of the iPod is not over. The former Apple executive stated that the music player is silently making a comeback. But wait, Apple is not going to relaunch it, but people are rediscovering it on their own. Fadell is the man who played a crucial role in creating the original iPod. Let’s know more.

What Did Tony Fadell Say About iPod?

Tony Fadell took to X and reacted to a recent New York Times story regarding young users going back to iPods. He wrote, “The #iPod is back! It never really leftNot because Apple relaunched it. But because people are digging them out of drawers and sharing their iPod with their kids, younger siblings, or nieces/nephews.”

In the X post, the former Apple executive explained why the Apple device still thrills people. “No notifications. No feeds. No algo deciding what you should hear. iPod = 1,000 songs in your pocket (THEN and NOW!) One job. Done well.” He said.

“Whether or not Apple ever revives the iPod as a new product, the lesson isn’t about a device, it’s about why focus matters. We need to remember why the iPod worked and was so loved and is still loved,” he added.

The report by the New York Times stated Fadell was replying to users’ comments that they are moving back to dedicated music players ignoring online streaming platforms.

According to the article, teenagers, too, are choosing older iPod models to listen to their favourite music.

Several iPod users say they like the sleek design and colours, while others stated that the device has a single purpose.

Search For iPods On eBay Has Increased

Notably, well-maintained Apple Classics and Nanos are sometimes priced far above what they originally cost in the resale market.

Apple’s iPod was launched in 2001 with an assurance to load thousands of songs in the device.

Over a span of 20 years, the company launched several versions of the iPod, ranging from the compact Nano to the larger Classic. However, as smartphones became an essential part of daily life Apple shifted its focus to the iPhone and discontinued the iPod in 2022.

Apple is currently enjoying the success of iPhone 17 series, which is doing impressing business across the world.

