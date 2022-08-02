New Delhi: Smartphone maker iQoo India is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone iQoo 9T 5G on August 02, 2022. In India, the price of iQoo 9T 5G starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The recently launched smartphone also has another variant of a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, offered at a price of Rs. 59,999.Also Read - iQOO Launches 5G Smartphone With Powerful Camera; Know The Price And Awesome Features

The new iQoo smartphone on iQoo 9 series is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, featuring a hole-punch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is currently available on the online market platform Amazon, and the official website of iQoo India.

iQoo 9T 5G: Key Details

The latest handset from iQoo comes with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip, offering onboard storage up to 256GB.

iQoo 9T 5G hovers a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary camera sensor

The smartphone is packed with battery backup capabilities of 4,700mAh.

In terms of the colours of the handset, iQoo 9T 5G comes in Alpha and Legendary colour options.

iQoo 9T 5G runs on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12.

It has a dual-SIM card slot.

The handset also has 120Hz refresh rate, with 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and coverage of 100 per cent P3 colour gamut.

iQoo 9T 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display

Talking about the connectivity options, the new handset from iQoo includes 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, GPS, and FM radio.

iQoo 9T 5G has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of the phone.

iQoo 9T 5G includes some sensors like accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor including an in-display fingerprint sensor for security authentication.

The smartphone has a motion estimation compensation (MEMC) display with the support of HDR10+.

iQoo 9T 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

iQoo 9T 5G has a 4,700mAh battery, supporting a 120W flash charging.

The smartphone brand has claimed that their newly launched device could charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just eight minutes.

Interestingly, iQoo has also provided a liquid cooling vapour chamber for heat dissipation. There is a dedicated area of 3.930mm square for dissipating heat for improved thermal management to enhance the gaming experience.