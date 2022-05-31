New Delhi: iQOO has launched a new phone in the mid-range segment in India, iQOO Neo 6.Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Ends Tomorrow: Check Best deals on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More

iQOO Neo 6 is touted to be a power-packed phone that is loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor.

It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The iQOO Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W Flash Charge support.

It is being offered with 12GB RAM. Also, Neo 6 is specially designed for gaming lovers.

Here We Look At Its Price And Features

iQOO Neo 6 Price Starts at Rs 29,999.

The iQOO Neo 6 has been launched in two variants. In this, the price of 8GB + 128GB storage variant is Rs 29,999 while the price of 12GB + 256GB storage is Rs 33,999. You can buy it from Amazon and iKoo stores. There are 2 colour options available in the phone: Dark Nova and Cyber ​​Rage. The phone will get Android updates for 2 years and monthly security updates for 2 years.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications