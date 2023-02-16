Home

Technology

iQoo Neo 7 Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC | Check Price, Specifications Here

iQoo Neo 7 Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC | Check Price, Specifications Here

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM while the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999.

iQoo Neo 7 Launched In India

New Delhi: iQoo, the Chinese technology giant, has raised curtain from its flagship smartphone iQoo Neo 7 in India. The latest iQoo smartphone comes in two variants. The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999. The device will go on its first sale through the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon from today (Feb 16, 2023).

Interested customers can also avail a ₹1500 discount on purchasing the handset using the ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank cards. Moreover, they can also get an extra off worth up to ₹2,000 on exchange offers.

You may like to read

According to the company, the handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and gets power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

iQoo Neo 7: Here Are Some Of The Key Specifications

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM while the 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999.

The smartphone will be available in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colour options.

The handset gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12Gb of LPDDR RAM.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

iQoo Neo 7 gets 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness.

It gets an expandable RAM support up to 20GB.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G houses a primary triple rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor.

The flagship smartphone from iQoo comes with 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage.

iQoo packs a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging.

The company claims that this handset can charge up to 50 per cent of battery in just 10 minutes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.