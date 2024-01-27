Home

iQOO Neo 9 Pro to Launch On Feb 22 in India; Here’s All You Need To Know

After Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12 and other smartphone releases, iQOO has confirmed its upcoming flagship, iQOO Neo 9 Pro to release on February 22. Check all details here.

New Delhi: The iQOO brand, known for its value-for-money smartphones, is set to launch its latest addition, the Neo 9 Pro, on February 22 in India. The Neo 9 Pro will be the latest offering from iQOO after its last flagship iQOO 12, which was launched in December 2023.

Check out all the details, expected price, confirmed specifications, and other speculated features of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Specifications, Features

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a highly anticipated smartphone expected to be launched in India. It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s last-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering a 144 Hz refresh rate for a superior gaming experience. The phone will be available in two storage variants: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Additionally, it will feature the company’s own Q1 chipset and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology for an enhanced visual experience on streaming platforms.

Design and Camera

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro’s design has been teased on social media, revealing a dual-color rear design in red and white, with a distinctive white strip on the left. The smartphone will have a flat display and a dual camera setup with a 50 MP primary Sony IMX920 shooter. The camera back panel will feature two squarish circle designs.

Price Expectations

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000, making it a competitive option in its segment. While it has been suggested that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a rebranded version of the Chinese iQOO Neo 9, the company has not officially announced the price, so the actual pricing may vary.

Comparing iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is anticipated to be a high-end smartphone with powerful specifications and features. Here’s how it compares to other smartphones on the market:

Display: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high 144Hz refresh rate, a cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support for vibrant visuals. This is similar to the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which also has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is generally considered more powerful and efficient. RAM and Storage: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to come in two variants: 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro, on the other hand, offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. Camera: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a dual camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Battery: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging and has a 5,160 mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. Operating System: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro runs on Android 14 and OriginOS 4, while the iQOO Neo 7 Pro runs on Android 13 and OriginOS 3

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is set to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market, offering powerful performance, a high refresh rate display, and a competitive price point.

