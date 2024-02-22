Home

iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2: Which Is Better Mid-Range Smartphone?

iQOO just launched its latest smartphone, the Neo 9 Pro. The smartphone comes with impressive specs and is placed in the mid-range smartphone segment. But is it better than the Nothing Phone 2?

Which is the better mid-range smartphone? (Image: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: iQOO Neo 9 just hit the Indian smartphone market and features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone packs other impressive features and is priced at Rs 35,999 up to Rs 39,999 in India, which is quite close to Nothing Phone 2, which was launched on July 11, 2023. Neo 9’s latest release has fans all hyped up, comparing the two smartphones, as to which mid-range smartphone is better bang for a buck.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2: Specifications

iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Powered by the chipset. Display: Features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels .

Features a with a and a resolution of . Camera Setup: Main Camera: 50MP (f/1.9, wide-angle) + 8MP (f/2, ultra-wide) with autofocus. Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.5, wide-angle) in a punch-hole design.

Battery: Equipped with a 5160mAh Li-Po battery .

Equipped with a . Other Features: LPDDR5X RAM, IP54 dust resistance, and dual stereo speakers.

Nothing Phone 2:

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Powered by the chipset. Display: Offers a 6.7-inch flexible LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels .

Offers a with a and a resolution of . Camera Setup: Main Camera: 50MP (f/1.9, wide-angle) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultra-wide) with autofocus. Selfie Camera: 32MP (f/2.5, wide-angle) in a punch-hole design.

Battery: Comes with a 4700mAh Li-Po battery .

Comes with a . Other Features: Corning Gorilla Glass, HDR10+, and adaptive refresh rate.

Price Comparison: iQOO Neo 9 Pro vs. Nothing Phone 2

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is priced at Rs 35,999 up to Rs 39,999 .

is priced at . The Nothing Phone 2 is also priced at Rs 36,999 up to Rs 38,999.

Which One Should You Buy?

Both phones offer comparable features and prices, however, it is important to consider which is key feature is stands out better, among the two. Here are the highlights of iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Nothing Phone 2 and their advantages over one other:

iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

High Refresh Rate: The 144Hz display ensures smooth visuals for gaming and multimedia.

The 144Hz display ensures smooth visuals for gaming and multimedia. Powerful Processor: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset promises robust performance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset promises robust performance. Camera Excellence: The 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie camera deliver impressive photography capabilities.

The 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie camera deliver impressive photography capabilities. Premium Build: The leather-like finish adds a touch of luxury.

Nothing Phone 2:

Flexible Display: The flexible AMOLED screen provides durability and a unique form factor.

The flexible AMOLED screen provides durability and a unique form factor. Impressive Selfie Camera: The 32MP front camera promises great selfies.

The 32MP front camera promises great selfies. Affordable Price: At the same price point, it offers competitive specs.

If you prioritise high refresh rates and powerful performance, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro might be your choice. However, if you’re intrigued by a flexible display and excellent selfie capabilities, the Nothing Phone 2 could be a better fit. Consider your preferences and needs before making a decision!

