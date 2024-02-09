Home

Technology

iQOO Neo 9 Pro With 5,160 mAh Now Available For Pre-Booking; Check Features, Specifications, Expected Price

iQOO Neo 9 Pro With 5,160 mAh Now Available For Pre-Booking; Check Features, Specifications, Expected Price

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 50 MP flagship camera, which is on par with the Vivo X100, is now available for pre-order. Here are all the details on the phone.

iQOO Neo9 Pro features a flagship 50MP Sony IMX 920 Camera. (Image Source: iQOO Twitter)

New Delhi: iQOO launched the Neo 9 Pro in China in December 2023 along with the base version, the iQOO Neo 9, and is set to debut on February 22, 2024, in India. The smartphone, which sports a 5,160 mAh battery, also features a 50MP Sony IMX 920 camera, which is the same as the Vivo X100. The smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon and through iQOO India’s online store. Here are all the details on the upcoming iQOO smartphone.

Trending Now

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Expected Price, Availability

You may like to read

Before the official sale goes live in the Indian market, iQOO has opened pre-booking for the Neo 9 Pro on Amazon and through iQOO India’s online store. While the official price is yet to be disclosed, rumours about the smartphone have surfaced online. According to leaks, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro may be listed at Rs 37,999. Additionally, the effective price of this variant can drop to Rs 34,999 following a Rs 3,000 bank offer. The second variant of the Neo 9 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Neo 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 System-on-Chip (SoC) processor, with options to choose from either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX 920 main camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. iQOO claims that the camera is on par with the Vivo X100 smartphone. However, details about the front camera on the device are yet to be confirmed. The smartphone will come in two colours to choose from: Fiery Red and Conqueror Black. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is packed with a 5,160mAh battery, similar to its China variant. It supports 120W superfast charging and comes with a bundled adapter in the box. iQOO also boasts a dedicated Q1 gaming chip to enhance the gaming experience by optimising the desired frame rates. This Q1 chip promises to offer up to 144 fps frame rate with 900p resolution to provide an immersive experience for gamers.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has recorded an impressive score of up to 1.7 million on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, according to the company. This score is claimed to be the highest in its market segment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.