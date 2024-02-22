iQOO Neo9 Pro Launched in India: Price Starts From Rs 35,999, Check Features, Specifications

Home

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, making it a powerful gaming device for enthusiasts.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone is launched on the first day of the event, scheduled from February 22nd to 24th. (Image: iQOO)

New Delhi: The iQOO has released its latest addition in the mid-range smartphone segment, the Neo 9 Pro on Thursday in the Indian market. The Neo 9 Pro will be the latest offering from iQOO after its last flagship, iQOO 12, which was launched in December 2023. The smartphone features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 144Hz refresh rate. iQOO has also lined up its India League 2024 event, which is a professional gaming LAN event taking place from February 22nd to 24th, 2024, at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Check Discounts, Availability in India

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro starts in India at Rs 35,999 and goes up to Rs 39,999, based on the storage and RAM variant. The smartphone, which retails for 12pm (noon) on Friday in India on Amazon and the iQoo e-store, is available in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colorways. Pre-booked customers can avail of the Neo 9 Pro on February 22, 2024, at 1 pm.

Price Based on Variants

8GB+256GB: Rs 37,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 39,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 35,999 (available from March 21st)

Discount Offers

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank: Rs 2,000

Promotion till February 26: Rs 1,000

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are available; however, the 8GB+128GB option will be available on March 21st.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Features, Specifications

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s last-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering a 144 Hz refresh rate for a superior gaming experience. The phone will be available in two storage variants: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Additionally, it will feature the company’s own Q1 chipset and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology for an enhanced visual experience on streaming platforms. According to Vivo-owned smartphone manufacturer, the smartphone weighs around 190 grams making it a lightweight carry. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 (based on Android 14) with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Here are the highlights of the smartphone from the live event:

Display:

Size: 6.78 inches

6.78 inches Resolution: 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels)

1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) Technology: LTPO AMOLED

LTPO AMOLED Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz (daily use), 144Hz (gaming)

Up to 120Hz (daily use), 144Hz (gaming) Wet Touch Technology: Allows tasks with wet hands

Hardware:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X

Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 4.0

Up to 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery: 5,160mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging

Software:

OS: Funtouch OS 14 (based on Android 14)

Funtouch OS 14 (based on Android 14) Updates: 3 years of OS updates, 4 years of security updates (first Neo series phone with this offer)

Cameras:

Rear: 50MP main camera (Sony IMX920 sensor, OIS, f/1.88 aperture) 8MP ultrawide camera (OmniVision OV08D10 sensor, f/2.2 aperture)

Front: 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor, f/2.5 aperture)

iQOO Neo 9 Pro powered India League 2024 on BGMI

The iQOO India League 2024 esports event will feature India’s top 16 teams competing in the game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The total prize pool for the tournament is 40 lakh INR, with the champions receiving 16,00,000 INR. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone was launched on the first day of the event, February 22nd. The event is expected to attract a crowd of over 6,000 esports enthusiasts. The tournament will be live-streamed on the iQOO e-sports YouTube channel from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM over the next three days. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also equipped with a 50MP IMX 920 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The event will also mark the launch of the iQOO Neo9 Pro smartphone, and it is anticipated to be an unforgettable journey for all gaming enthusiasts involved.

