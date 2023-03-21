Home

iQOO Z7 5G Launched in India: Price Starts At Rs 17,499; Check Discounts, Specifications

iQOO Z7 5G comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display and 90hz screen refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

iQOO Z7 5G features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Z7 5G Launch Updates: iQOO Z7 5G was launched in India on Tuesday and the smartphone is up for sale from 1 PM on Tuesday. iQOO Z7 5G is the latest mid-range smartphone that includes features such as 44W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 90Hz refresh rate, an AMOLED panel, a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a lot more.

iQOO Z7 5G: Check Price

iQOO Z7 5G begins at an introductory price of Rs 17499. Notably, iQOO Z7 5G comes in two variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is available at a price of Rs 18999. The top model of the phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999.

Here's an exclusive sneak peek of the all-new iQOO Z7 for the iQOO fans in Hyderabad. Our iQOO Connect fans had the chance to get their hands on this #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ7 before the launch! Join the #iQOOCommunity now and get an opportunity to attend such fun meet-ups. pic.twitter.com/mXClYfqKVm — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 21, 2023

iQOO Z7 5G: Check Discount Offers

iQOO Z7 5G is offering discounts for users on bank cards. HDFC and SBI card holders will get Rs 1500 flat discount, however, the offer will be available only for limited time. After discount offer, the 6GB model will be available for Rs 17,499 while the 8GB RAM model will be up for grabs for Rs 18499.

iQOO Z7 5G: Check Specifications

iQOO Z7 5G comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display and 90hz screen refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z7 5G features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Z7 5G is also backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging over USB Type-C port. iQOO Z7 5G comes in two colour options — Pacific Night and Norway Blue.

