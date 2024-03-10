Home

iQOO Z9 5G Smartphone India Launch On March 12; Check Specs, Features, And Other Details Here

The listing shows an AMOLED display on the handset with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone can be provided a 5000mAh battery. (Image: shop.iqoo.com)

iQOO Z9 5G Smartphone: Chinese tech company iQOO will launch the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone in India on March 12. In this smartphone, the company has given the first MediaTek Dimension 7200 processor in this segment. The smartphone can have a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP dual rear camera setup.

The price of the smartphone is expected to be Rs 24,999. iQOO has shared information about its launch date on its website and social media platform X. Along with this, the company has also shared some specifications of this smartphone.

However, some features of the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone have already been revealed in media reports.

Expected features and specifications of iQOO Z9 5G smartphone

Processor: The performance smartphone will have an octa-core MediaTek Dimension 7200 processor based on the Android 14 operating system.

Battery and Charging: The company can provide a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support in the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone.

Camera: There will be a 50MP dual camera setup with a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor on the back panel of the smartphone. A 16MP front camera can be available for selfies and video calling. The iQOO Z9 5G is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera combined with optical image stabilization capability and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 7.83mm thickness.

Display: The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate whose resolution is 1260×2800 and peak brightness is 1800 nits. The Vivo sub-brand iQOO Z9 5G is teased to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery. The iQOO Z9 5G is already confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The upcoming phone is expected to arrive as a successor to year’s iQOO Z7 5G.

RAM and Storage: The company can offer the option of an iQOO Z9 5G smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 1TB.

The company will launch iQOO Z9 5G in the Indian market in two colors: Brushed Green and Graphene Blue. The smartphone is provided with an onscreen fingerprint sensor.

Amazon and iQOO India have created dedicated microsites on their websites to tease the arrival of the iQOO Z9 5G. The listing confirms an AMOLED display on the handset with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is teased to carry dual stereo speakers. The teasers showcase the Brushed Green colour variant of the handset.

