Is Orkut making a comeback? Founder teases a brand new vision, plans to relaunch nostalgic social network

Is the internet’s favorite nostalgic social network returning? Read why creator Orkut Buyukkokten has launched a new global campaign to relaunch Orkut.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/is-orkut-making-a-comeback-founder-teases-a-brand-new-vision-plans-to-relaunch-nostalgic-social-network-8534427/ Copy

Is Orkut making a comeback? Founder teases a brand new vision, plans to relaunch nostalgic social network

Is Orkut Making A Comeback? Good news for netizens as Orkut, the direct competitor of Facebook in the 2000s, is going to make a comeback more than a decade later. However, Google shut it down in 2014. The founder of the social media site, Buyukkokten, has recently launched a campaign on the internet asking netizens to support a new social media network. According to Buyukkokten, he is planning to build a network around authentic people, real connections and a genuine sense of belonging.

The campaign is live on orkut dot com and it specifically focuses on people who want a more human internet. Currently, the page shows over 2,70,000 signatures across 115 countries. The Orkut founder has also shared a post on X, stating the internet should help people find friendship, community, and a place to belong. However, no confirmed launch date has been announced for the original Orkut is returning.

The new Orkut

In an open letter, Buyukkokten, targeting current social media platforms, said that social media has moved away from its original purpose. “Over two decades ago, I created some of the earliest social networks. I have watched with you as social media has gone wrong,” he wrote.

He remembered the early days of the internet when, according to him, connecting with strangers across the world once felt exciting due to real interactions. He further argued that current social media platforms are aiming on engagement rather than meaningful conversation or connections.

“Feeds built around engagement, not connection. A generation of kids surrendered to algorithms that addicted them, divided them, and sold them to advertisers,” he wrote.

Buyukkokten expressed his concerns over the massive use of AI, warning that artificial intelligence is changing social media by robotic or bot-backed conversation.

Not The First Time Orkut Hints A Comeback

While Buyukkokten’s petition has gone viral on the internet and is making some users nostalgic, this is not the first time Orkut’s comeback has been discussed. In 2022, Buyukkokten reactivated Orkut com and talked about creating a whole new social network that is specifically focused on people and bringing them together.

He talked about making a platform that prioritised meaningful connections over the engagement-driven approach.