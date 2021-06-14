Battlegrounds Mobile India: Following the ban on PUBG Mobile India last year, the game’s developer Krafton decided to roll out a different version of the game for the country with a new avatar and a new name: Battleground Mobile India. The excitement of the fans about the launch of PUBG’s new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India is increasing. Every day new updates are coming out regarding this game, and it has already been made available for pre-registration in India. PUBG Mobile will now be known as Battlegrounds Mobile India and users can pre-register for it by visiting the Google Play Store. But now it seems that this game may be banned even before launch. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date – Big News for iOS users, How to Download Beta Version, Release Date, and Pre-Registration Process

Krafton may be claiming the game to be fully developed by keeping Indian security and policies in mind. But the possibilities of being still associated with China-based Tencent cannot be ignored. Krafton, the distributor of PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is based in South Korea, had said that the company had severed ties with China-based Tencent for distribution of the game in India. However, Tencent has tied up with the South Korean brand for distribution of PUBG across the world. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Top Alternative Games of This PUBG Remake You Must Know

PUBG Mobile was banned by Chinese government, after which Tencent launched Peacekeeper Elite, a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile in China. There are several reports which claim the source code of Battlegrounds Mobile India is quite similar to the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, Peacekeeper Elite. These reports draw similarities from the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India from Peacekeeper Elite. The bloodshed set in Peacekeeper Elite is green to comply with the rules and regulations in China. Krafton also launched the Battlegrounds Mobile India in order to comply with the privacy, security, and violence rules in India. Not only this, when Krafton decided to launch PUBG Mobile India in November 2020, it integrated similar features like Peacekeeper Elite. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Releasing Tomorrow? Read Latest Details on PUBG Mobile Comeback

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban

Following these similarities, various Ministers and MLA’S are demanding to banned Battlegrounds Mobile India. Former Union Minister and current Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to put a ban on Battleground Mobile India. In his letter, he clearly specified that the upcoming game is a “re-launch of PUBG Mobile”.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering 🇮🇳 (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Ering says that Krafton has hired employees from Tencent, which is a Chinese company to build Battlegrounds Mobile India. He also talked about $ 22.4 million that has been invested by Krafton in the domestic gaming company Nodwin which should concerns the government. Apart from this, he mentioned that the word ‘PUBG Mobile’ is mentioned in the terms and conditions of Battleground Mobile India’s Google Play Store listing.