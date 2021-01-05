PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Even though the Central government has made it clear that the PUBG Mobile India will not be launched in the country anytime soon, media reports on Tuesday suggested the PUBG Corporation has launched the download link of PUBG Mobile India. Some reports also suggested that the PUBG Corporation is planning to approach the Indian government for release of PUBG Mobile India in March. However, no confirmation report from any competent authority has yet been received. Also Read - FAU-G Registration Link Out, Akshay Kumar Shares Official Anthem; Game to be Launched on January 26

Latest updates suggest that PUBG Mobile has added more members to its team in India, so the company isn't giving up on coming back to India. Reports also suggested that the PUBG Mobile India release will happen in a few weeks in the country.

Earlier, PUBG Mobile Director James Yang in a video message unveiled a detailed roadmap about what PUBG Mobile Esports wants to do in 2021.

The hope for making a comeback to India is not dying now as PUBG Mobile India has registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, the PUBG Corporation had said that it will make an investment of up to $100 million (around 740 crores) in India and for the purpose, it has also set up its headquarter at Bengaluru as an Indian subsidiary of PUBG Corporation. Once launched, the Indian entity will directly control the operations of PUBG Mobile India game.

Moreover, the PUBG Corporation will conduct ‘regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding data of Indian users’ to reinforce security and ensure that the privacy of users are safely managed.

Is the download link available?

For the PUBG Mobile India download link, the Indian version of the game has been heavily customised for Indian gamers. The PUBG Mobile India download links are available which will take you to the Korean version, while many users use VPN to play PUBG. The ban on PUBG by the Indian government is still in effect, so using such sources are illegal.

Will it be released in March?

Notably, the PUBG Corporation hasn’t yet confirmed the PUBG Mobile India release date, but it is expected in a few weeks, probably by early February. According to other reports, PUBG India launch of the new version may happen in March.