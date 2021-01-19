PUBG Mobile India Launch: Amid all the speculations about India’s much-awaited mobile game PUBG, there’s been a massive affirmation about the launching of the game on 19 January. According to leaks and rumors, the game can be launched today and a new trailer of the PUBG can also be released soon. But don’t get too excited because nowhere this game is going to re-launch in India soon. There has been no official claim or statement from the company about the launching of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: What is Section 69A of IT Act Under Which PUBG is Banned?

The news about PUBG Mobile India Comeback started making rounds when a trailer video was released claiming about the launch of the PUBG in India. Also, it is to be noted that the PUBG Launch rumor started immediately after when a Twitter user @maxtern claimed that the game is launching between January 15 to January 19 and he will delete his account if the news is false. But before your hopes get too high, it is important to note that PUBG Corporation and the Government of India has not made any official statement about the launch of PUBG in India. Also Read - Bad News For Gamers as PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite Stop Working in India: All You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile India Launch Update

The company has been putting major efforts into bringing back the Battle Royal Game in India, but the government has not given any green signal till now. There are various reports making rounds about the PUBG launch in India, but there’s still a ‘COMING SOON’ tab on the company’s official website which clearly shows that Indian fans need to wait a little longer for the game.

Ever since the game has been banned, the gamers are creating hypes and launching plenty of PUBG teasers. A report surfaced in November 2020, during Diwali that PUBG is making a comeback in New Year. Even some of the fake links were also available on the internet to download the game. But all the claims were slashed by the Indian Government stating that no permission has been given to launch the PUBG Mobile India. An RTI was filed by the ‘GemWire’ about the query of PUBG re-launching in India. The government response to the RTI clearly shows that there’s no PUBG launch in India in the nearby future. Although the company is trying to uplift the ban, everything is still on hold and nothing is clear yet.

From an RTI filed by us regarding PUBG Mobile India. Here's the query and response. To know what it means: Read more at: https://t.co/9EYXsbZWLG pic.twitter.com/5igwRPNr7i — GemWire (@GemWire) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, PUBG’s alternative FAU-G is all gearing up to launch in India. The game came into the limelight when Akshay Kumar announced the release of the FAU-G after PUBG was banned in India. FAU-G will launch in the country on January 26.

PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on 2 September 2020. The central government banned 118 mobile apps including PUBG in the country citing national security. The government had received a report that these mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms are stealing users’ data and illegally transmitting this data to servers located outside the country.