Is someone else using a SIM card in your name? Government warns, one could face a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh

Recently, the government changed the rules for SIM card ownership. A maximum of nine SIM cards can be active with one ID. Now, another warning has come from the DoT, which also includes a provision for punishment.

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Is someone else using a SIM card in your name? Government warns, one could face a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh (File)

If you have a SIM card in your name and it’s in someone else’s possession, taking it lightly could prove costly. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a strict warning to mobile users regarding SIM misuse, fraudulent SIM issuance, and tampering with IMEI numbers. Such cases could result in up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 5 million rupees.

This DoT warning was issued on September 22, 2026. The department has urged people to periodically check the number of mobile numbers currently active in their names. The government’s Sanchar Saathi platform can be used for this.

Real threat isn’t just fake SIMs

People often assume that since the SIM card is in their name, they must be the one using it. However, in many cases, a second SIM card can be issued in a person’s name using their documents. The DoT recently reported one such case.

According to the DoT, a Point of Sale (PoS) agent in Chhattisgarh activated 25 mobile connections using people’s identity documents without their knowledge and consent. Following the incident, the PoS agent was blacklisted. These 25 numbers were investigated, and suspicious numbers were sent for re-verification. Those numbers that failed to complete verification were disabled.

This is the reason why DoT is now not only advising people to use SIM, but is also asking them to keep information about all the mobile connections issued in their name.

Do not give your SIM to anyone elseIf you have a SIM in your name and you give it to a friend, relative or any other person for use, then the matter cannot be limited to just “SIM sharing”.

DoT has clearly stated that people should not give away, transfer, sell, rent or allow the SIM card issued in their name to be used for cyber fraud.

This means that if a SIM card in your name is held by someone else, it’s safer to remove it from your name or cancel the connection, especially if you don’t know what the number is being used for.

Tampering with IMEI can also become a big problem

DoT’s warning isn’t limited to SIM cards. The department has also warned against tampering with mobile phones’ IMEI numbers. The IMEI is a unique number associated with a mobile’s identity. DoT has advised people to avoid using devices whose IMEI has been altered. The department has also warned against configurable SIM boxes and other devices that can alter the telecom identification number.

Apart from this, people have also been asked to avoid using such apps, websites or other tools which change the calling line identity i.e. CLI or other telecom identification number.

How many SIMs are in your name, find out this way

The most important task in this matter is to verify the mobile numbers issued in your name. The government’s Sanchar Saathi platform provides this facility. Here, users can view the mobile connections issued in their name and report any numbers they don’t recognize or no longer need.

The IMEI of a mobile handset can also be checked on Sanchar Saathi. This helps in obtaining information related to the authenticity of the phone. DoT’s warning does not mean that action will be taken against everyone who uses their SIM in the normal manner. The target is cases where the SIM has been obtained fraudulently, has been issued in someone else’s name without their knowledge, the SIM has been given for illegal purposes, or the telecom identification number and IMEI have been tampered with.

Importantly, a fine of up to ₹50 lakh and imprisonment of up to three years is not the prescribed punishment for every minor offense. The DoT has warned of maximum penalties under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 for related offenses. Therefore, it would be incorrect to interpret this as a ₹50 lakh fine for possessing a SIM.