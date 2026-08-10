Is WhatsApp DOWN? Users report massive outage, face issues sending videos, photos

WhatsApp users worldwide experienced disruptions on Monday morning, with the outage mainly preventing people from sending photos, videos, stickers, GIFs and other media.

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Is WhatsApp DOWN? Users report massive outage, face issues sending videos, photos | Image: X

Is WhatsApp DOWN? Several WhatsApp users on Monday morning faced issues with the messaging platform. A majority of users reported issues sharing photos, videos, stickers, GIFs, and other media files. However, while text messages were working fine, multimedia messages were taking longer to send or getting stuck during the upload process. The outage was reported in India, UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Colombia.

WhatsApp Users Face Issues To Send Photos, Videos

Some reported that images appeared in the chat box but remained stuck there and the other person didn’t receive any file, while others reportedly received prompts asking to retry uploading files.

WhatsApp Users Face Issues Sending Photos, Videos

The majority of users said that the messaging service appeared to be functioning normally, while attempts to share media files failed or took an unusually long time. The outage led many affected users to believe that the issue was related to the messaging service’s media-upload services.

WhatsApp Outage Reported In Several Counties

The WhatsApp issue was not restricted to one country, but was reported by users across several regions, including India, UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Colombia.

The spread of the outage indicated that the problem could be wider than a local network issue. However, the exact scale of the disruption and the number of affected users were not immediately clear.

Users Try Common Fixes

After facing issues, several users attempted common troubleshooting methods to determine whether it’s their device’s or their broadband problem.

Users tried restarting their devices, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data and even reinstalling WhatsApp. According to some users, these steps did not resolve their issue.

According to the Downdetector, 41 percent of users reported that the issues they faced were related to messaging. Other 40 percent faced issue while using the the app itself. 13 percent users complained about not receiving notifications.