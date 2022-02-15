New Delhi: Long load times and unresponsiveness can be really frustrating when your entire work-life balance depends on your laptop or computer. Technology has made people come to expect things more quickly due to their reliance on instant gratification and when it comes to slow laptops and laggy processing, people have zero tolerance for that. But, before you let your blood boil for this reason, or throw something at your PC or laptop and damage it, ask yourself, “Why is my computer slow?” From smartphones to laptops and PCs, slowdowns can occur for a number of reasons that may have nothing to do with an old PC, because even some new PCs can clog up and run slowly. While some reasons for a slow computer might be how you use the computer, others relate to software issues, and others stem from the hardware components of the computer.
And if you constantly find yourself waiting on your PC to speed up, it’s probably about time you figured out how to fix the issues. Here’s a list of 10 great quick and easy fixes anyone can try to expedite the processing of your computers:
- Your laptop/PC has a virus: The first thing one needs to consider when their laptop starts running slow is that malware might have infected the system. In a bid to solve this issue, one needs to download a verified and recognized antivirus program as your cybersecurity tool. Use it to run a malware scan on your computer for viruses or malware frequently and remove anything suspicious whenever you notice it.
- Delete old programs and temporary files: If you’ve been using your computer for a few years now, it is very likely that you have a decent amount of unused and forgotten-about programs sitting on your system and this might be another reason for a slow functioning laptop. So to get rid of these unwanted and unused files, one can right-click on the folder, and in the “View” options, choose “Details”. Once this is done, select all the files that are older than the current date and press the delete key. Then go to the Recycle Bin on your desktop and empty it.
- Your hard drive is full: A hard drive that is at least 85% full is one of the other important reasons to reduce the computer’s processing speed by up to 50%. Whenever you download and install programs, files, photos, and extensive music libraries onto your PC, all of it gets saved onto your hard drive. So, all you can do when your hard drive is maxed out is first check its capacity status and then delete or move files you don’t need on your laptop to other storage, like the cloud or an external drive.
- Stop unnecessary start ups: Whenever you switch on your laptop/PC, certain programs get automatically started to run in the background. Apps and programs like Skype, Microsoft Teams, Spotify are guilty of this. All the applications running will use your computer’s memory so it is utterly important to untick the running of the unnecessary ones. To do this, one needs to click Start and type “Run”. In the box that appears type “MSConfig” and a box will appear, at the top click the “Startup” tab listing all the applications that run when your computer starts up. One can either manually untick the ones that are unnecessary or click “disable all”, but be sure to keep vital things like antivirus going.
- Your browser is overloaded: Your internet surfing habit can be yet another reason behind your slow laptop. Wondering how? At times, you might notice that you have left around 12-14 tabs open amid the flow of work and these multiple tabs overload your browser and affect the operation of the system as your PC is trying too hard to accomplish too many things at the same time. This also applies to browsers with too many add-ons and extensions. To solve this issue, one needs to keep closing these browsers as and when the work is done. You may also want to go to your browsing history and delete computer cookies and cached items as well for even more of a boost in laptop speed.
- Install a solid state drive: In case you’re having trouble turning on your PC/laptop and it takes ages to start, then you can guess that your hard drive might be the fault. In that situation, all you can do is install a solid state drive that uses flash memory (like a massive USB stick) and can read data a lot quicker, therefore, speeding up your system’s start-up process.
- Upgrade your RAM: If your laptop or computer is being regularly used for over two years, you may be due for a memory upgrade. The bitter reality of modern technology is that they tend to slow down the older they get. And, heavily used laptops can start to show signs of slowing as early as two years, and that is mainly due to the RAM being constantly active. To determine how much RAM you need, you should first consider what your usage habits and demands are. In most cases, 8GB of RAM should be enough for all of the above, but if you want to ensure quick processing delivery, scale up to 16GB or 32GB of RAM.
- Internal PC Dust: A slow computer might also be the result of your lack of attention towards the basic principles of proper ventilation. Accumulated dust in your CPU can prevent your processors from effectively cooling and prevent excessive heat from staying trapped inside your PC. This, in turn, can affect the speed at which your computer performs. To solve this issue, one can simply dust off their computer occasionally to clear its air vents. Also, once in a while one can approach an IT professional to clean the inside of one’s PC.
- Restart your PC: Shutting your computer down and restarting it has many performance benefits that could boost your system’s productivity rather than hinder it. Getting into the habit of shutting your PC down when you’re done for the day could greatly increase ongoing computer processing speed.
- Buy a new PC: The most effective, easy and simple advice is that you can get a new PC/laptop. These days, prices of new laptops and desktop computers are so much more affordable than years ago. So, we would suggest before you give yourself a headache and give a thought about buying a new one.