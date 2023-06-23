Home

Is Someone Else Using Your Google Account? Here’s How to Find Out

Discover effective methods to identify unauthorised access to your Google account and protect your personal information by monitoring and detecting signs of unfamiliar activity.

You can sign out of unauthorised devices easily.

In this digital age, our online accounts contain a wealth of personal and sensitive information. It’s essential to ensure the security of our Google accounts, as they serve as gateways to various services like Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. If you suspect that your Google account might be compromised or is being used by an unknown person, it is crucial to take immediate action to protect your privacy. To prevent any misuse of data, Google offers extensive account control, allowing you to make remote changes. You have the ability to view the individuals who have accessed your Google account. The company enables you to monitor computers, phones, and other devices where your account has been or is currently signed in. By visiting google.com/devices, you can ensure that no unauthorised access has occurred.

Let’s delve into a comprehensive overview of how you can enhance the security of your Google account and verify if any unfamiliar individuals are utilising it.

How You Can Check If Someone Else Is Using Your Google Account

Step 1. Access the settings section of your Android phone and scroll downwards until you reach the “Google” option. Tap on it once you find it.

Step 2. Next, select the option ‘Manage your Google account’ and tap on it.

Step 3. Swipe your screen to the left until you reach the “Security” section.

Step 4. Continue scrolling downwards until you come across the “Your devices” option, then proceed to tap on it.

Step 5. Select the option labeled “Manage all devices.” This will allow you to view a list of all the devices that are currently logged into your Google account.

Step 6. If you encounter any device in the list that appears unfamiliar and hasn’t been used to log into your Google account, you can simply tap on that particular device.

Step 7. Once more, tap on the “Sign out” button.

If you discover your Google account logged in on an unfamiliar device, it is recommended to first sign out from that device within the settings and then proceed to change your account password.

Enable 2-Step Verification For Enhanced Security

To enhance your security measures, you can enable the 2-Step Verification feature. You can activate this feature using the security section of your device. Once you have set it up, you will have the ability to log into your Google account on any device using either your registered password or your primary device, which has 2-step verification enabled.

Designate Trusted Devices For Convenient Sign-Ins

If you prefer not to enter a 2-Step Verification code or utilise your Security Key each time you log into your Google Account, you have the option to designate your computer or mobile device as trusted. By marking them as trusted, you won’t be required to enter a verification code during subsequent sign-ins.

