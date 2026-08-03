Is your WhatsApp working? Meta app puts multiple accounts in India under review, blocks access for 24 hours

The WhatsApp disruption was highlighted around 8 pm IST when users started facing the issue without any prior warning from the Meta group's messaging app.

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WhatsApp update: In a mysterious technological development, instant messaging platform WhatsApp placed numerous accounts, including many in India, “under review” for 24 hours on Monday, temporarily blocking all app features. The sudden action began around 8 pm IST without prior notice, leaving affected users unable to access their messages and prompting widespread complaints on social media. Addressing the issue, a Meta spokesperson acknowledged the automated ban system, stating the company works to prevent abuse but acts quickly to restore access when false flags occur.

Impact and Platform Response

The widespread suspension raised immediate concerns among users relying on the app for daily personal and professional communication. While automated safety filters are regularly deployed to detect spam, scam networks, and policy violations, false positives can temporarily affect legitimate accounts.

Meta assured that review processes were underway to resolve accidental restrictions, urging affected individuals to request a review directly through the app interface to restore normal messaging functionality as swiftly as possible.

What messages was shown on WhatsApp app on screen?

The WhatsApp app on the screen displayed the message: “Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours.”

Below these remarks, the app shows an option to learn about account issues, which include “How to use WhatsApp responsibly. See guidance” and an option “About stolen phone and accounts”.

Some of the users on social media posted different messages, a report by PTI news agency said.

“My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will “typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently,” a user said on social media.

An account on X by the name of Saloni posted, “My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary.”

(With inputs from agencies)