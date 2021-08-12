Sriharikota: The much-awaited Indian Space Research Organisation’s second mission of the year to place an earth observation satellite by a GSLV rocket faced a setback as the mission could not be accomplished fully due to performance anomaly in the cryogenic stage of the rocket, the space agency said on Thursday.Also Read - Elon Musk Congratulates ISRO on Successful Test of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan Mission

About seven minutes into its launch at 5.43 a.m. the Indian rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) encountered problems in its cryogenic engine-the third and last engine.

The rocket could not send details to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ground centre at the spaceport in Sriharikota. Announcing the mission failure K.Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said: “Technical anomaly was observed in the cryogenic stage and the mission could not be accomplished.”

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/2OV8iA06Xf — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The 51.70-metre tall rocket GSLV-F10/EOS-03 successfully lifted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport as planned at 05.43 hrs soon after the 26-hour countdown concluded.

Ahead of the lift-off, the Launch Authorisation Board cleared the decks for a normal lift-off as planned. The performance of the rocket in the first and second stages of the rocket was normal, scientists at the Mission Control Centre said.

However, minutes later the scientists were seen in discussion and it was announced in the Mission Control Centre by the Range Operations Director “mission could not be accomplished fully due to performance anomaly”.

“Performance anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage. The mission could not be accomplished fully,” the range operations director announced in the Mission Control Centre.

The objective of Thursday’s mission was to provide near real-time imaging of large area regions at frequent intervals, for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst and thunderstorm monitoring.

(With agency inputs)