New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reportedly sought the advice of an expert in Vedic math namely Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati before launching the nation’s second lunar mission. Reports also said that the space agency had sought clarification with Govardhan Matha, a Hindu monk on the issue pertaining to the initial launch of Chandrayaan-2.

Shankaracharya claimed that there is a significant connection between water on Earth and Moon in the Vishnu Puran and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta. A report by DNA India quoted the Vedic mathematician and scholar as saying, “As per the Bhishma Parva or the Book of Bhishma, the sixth books in the epic Mahabharata, the diameter of the Moon is 11,000 yojana (1 yojana = approx 12.2 km), and its circumference is 33,000 yojana. These were some of the Vedic calculations that the scientists hoped to incorporate in the lunar mission.”

Notably, the Indian space agency on Tuesday successfully raised the orbit of Chandrayaan-2 for the fifth time at 3.04 PM. The spacecraft’s onboard motors were fired for 1,041 seconds and raised to an orbit of 276×142,975 km, noted ISRO. All spacecraft parameters were reported to be in normal condition.

On July 22, India’s heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) had injected Chandrayaan-2 into an elliptical orbit of 170×45,475 km. The spacecraft comprises three segments namely the Orbiter, the lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyan’. The Orbiter weighs 2,379 kg and has eight payloads. The lander weighs 1,471 kg and has four payloads. The rover, on the other hand, weighs 27 kg and has two payloads.

The next manoeuver, known as Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI), is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2019, between 3 and 4 AM. Following the trans-lunar insertion, Chandrayaan-2 will reach the moon by August 20. Notably, the lander is scheduled to touch down on the Earth’s sole satellite on September 7.