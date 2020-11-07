New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will on Saturday launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49. The launch scheduled for 3 PM will be the first by ISRO after COVID-19 outbreak in India. Also Read - Countdown Begins For Launch of Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01: ISRO

Meanwhile, the countdown for the launch of PSLVC49/EOS01 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, has already begun. Also Read - Countdown For Launch of India's Radar Imaging Satellite PSLV-C49 Begins on Friday

“PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota,” the ISRO had said Friday. Also Read - US Court Asks ISRO's Commercial Arm to Pay USD 1.2 Billion to Bengaluru Start-up

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, it said.

The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively.

(With agency inputs)