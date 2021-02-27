New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation is all set for its first launch of 2021 which is scheduled at 10:24 AM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Notably, this is for the first time that an Indian rocket PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, about 100 kms from Chennai. Also Read - India Toy Fair 2021: 'Use Less Plastic to Make Toys,' PM Modi Tells Industries

Subject to weather conditions, the blast off is scheduled at 10.24 AM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, where countdown commenced at 8.54 AM on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Price of Coronavirus Vaccine at Private Hospitals Capped at Rs 250 Per Dose

Named Satish Dhawan Satellite or SD Sat (after founding father of the Indian Space program Prof. Sathish Dhawan), the rocket will send names of 25,000 individuals to space. Moreover, the nanosatellite will carry a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in the form of an SD card and a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the top panel to show solidarity and gratitude for his aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation. In the rocket, the names of ISRO chairperson Dr K Sivan and scientific secretary Dr R Umamaheswaran have been etched on the bottom panel. Also Read - Good From Perspective of Game: Kapil Dev on Renaming Motera Stadium After Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced today at 0854Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1024 Hrs IST. pic.twitter.com/XRx3isDsGm — ISRO (@isro) February 27, 2021

These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft.

It’s also a big day for Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, which is undertaking it under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1, which will be the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

“This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory,” an ISRO statement said.

In view of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, gathering of media personnel is not planned there and launch viewing gallery will be closed. However, the live telecast of the launch will be available on ISRO website, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter channels.