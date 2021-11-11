New Delhi: Technology major HCL has announced its apprenticeship programme in the United States, which focuses on hiring high school graduates for full-time technology jobs that would otherwise be inaccessible to them, according to a report in the livemint. If completed the programme successfully, apprentices will be offered full-time employment at HCL Technologies. They will also have the opportunity to concurrently pursue a debt-free college education.Also Read - Engineering Jobs: IndiGo Invites Applications From B.Tech Graduates. Check Eligibility, Role Details

HCL’s apprenticeship program provides full pay and benefits, enabling candidates to begin their technology career in software development and testing, digital and cloud services, infrastructure delivery and engineering, the Mint report said. These positions are available at multiple global innovation and delivery centers across US, such as — California, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The apprenticeship is part of ‘Rise at HCL’, the company’s North American early career and training program. Also Read - Mega Hiring! TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IT Companies Likely To Recruit Over 1 Lakh Freshers This Year

“At HCL, we understand how vital it is to invest in tomorrow’s technology leaders, and we are thrilled to create opportunities for our apprentices to grow their careers at HCL,” Ramachandran Sundarajan, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies was quoted as saying. “This program furthers our pledge to hire and train the nation’s next generation of skilled technology talent – while freeing them from the burden of education debt,” he added. Also Read - Work From Home Latest News: How Indian IT Majors Plan to Call Employees Back to Office

On-the-job training for a fruitful technology career

“Program participants will gain access to facilitated learning and on-the-job training to help develop the skills and competencies needed for a long and fruitful technology career. Participants will enroll in their choice of an associate or bachelor’s degree program in STEM – to be fully funded by HCL – at a college or university that is part of HCL’s nationwide academic partner network. A key partner for the program is Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), a private, nonprofit institution and leader in online education that offers more than 200 accredited degree programs,” the company said in a statement.

The US is the largest market for HCL, contributing more than 60% of total company revenue. The company’s growth can be attributed to best-in-class tech solutions, its embracement of local talent, US government support, collaboration with many American universities and other academic institutions, and its continuing commitment to source talent locally and invest in local ecosystems.