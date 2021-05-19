New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed WhatsApp to take back its new privacy policy once again on Wednesday. Earlier, the Facebook-owned company had claimed that it officially deferred its new privacy policy beyond May 15, 2021, said government sources as quoted by news agency ANI. The government at the Centre has also given seven days time to WhatsApp to respond to its notice and if no satisfactory response is received, necessary steps in consonance with the law will be taken, said sources. Also Read - Man Holds Funeral Procession With Band-Baaja For His Dog 'Tony', Entire Village Bids Him Farewell

The Ministry in its communication today stated that deferral of the privacy policy beyond 15th May 2021 does not absolve WhatsApp from respecting the values of informational privacy, data security, and user choice for Indian users. Taking up the issue of discriminatory treatment to Indian users vis-à-vis users in Europe, the Ministry stated, "As you're doubtlessly aware, many Indian citizens depend on WhatsApp to communicate in everyday life. It is not just problematic, but also irresponsible for WhatsApp to leverage this position to impose unfair terms and conditions on Indian users, particularly those that discriminate against Indian users vis-à-vis users in Europe."

In its communication, the IT ministry has also drawn the attention of WhatsApp as to how its new privacy policy is a violation of several provisions of the existing Indian laws and rules. The government of India will consider various options available to it under laws in India, added the source.