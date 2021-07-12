New Delhi: Just days after taking charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the new information technology rules will empower and protect users. Reviewing the implementation of the new IT rules, Vaishnaw stated that these norms will ensure a safer and more responsible social media ecosystem in India.Also Read - After Delhi HC Rap, Twitter Names Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer For India, Releases Compliance Report

Taking to the India-made micro-blogging platform Koo, Vaishnaw said in a post, "Reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021 along with my colleague Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar ji. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India."

The new rules which came into effect on May 25 mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving complaints from the users or victims. All significant social media companies, with over 50 lakh user bases shall appoint a grievance officer to deal with such complaints and share the name and contact details of such officers.

The big social media companies are mandated to appoint a chief compliance officer, a Nodal Contact Person, and a resident grievance officer. All of them should be a resident in India. The minister has taken charge of the ministry at a time when the government and Twitter seemed to be at loggerheads over the new IT rules, with the previous IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad publicly blaming Twitter for flouting norms.

The US-headquartered micro-blogging platform that has been in the eye of the storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, has finally named Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India on Sunday.

However, Facebook-owned Whatsapp has challenged the new IT rules for social media intermediaries requiring the messaging app to trace chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of the information, saying they violate the right to privacy and are unconstitutional.

Whatsapp further alleged the requirement of intermediaries enabling the identification of the first originator of information in India upon government or court order puts end-to-end encryption and its benefits at risk. Some of the media houses have also challenged the new IT rules and the matter is sub-judice.

