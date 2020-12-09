Itel has launched India’s first phone in the entry segment with body temperature monitoring facility it2192T Thermo Edition. Priced at Rs 1,049, it2192T Thermo Edition will help users keep track of their body temperature as a preemptive measure to remain safe from Covid-19. Also Read - Itel A46 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 4,999

Here are some of the specifications of it2192T Thermo Edition:

The itel it2192T comes equipped with an in-built temperature sensor that is placed next to the camera on the back.

The itel it2192T comes with the King Voice feature, which is a text to speech feature which lets consumers hear incoming calls, messages, menu, and even their phonebook.

This feature will also work for the temperature readings.

The feature phone comes with a 1.8-inch display, 1,000mAh battery.

The phone support for eight regional languages (English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati),

The phone is packed with single camera on the back, wireless FM, auto call recorder, preloaded games, etc.

The itel 2192T is available in three colours – Light Blue, Midnight Black and Deep Blue.

The itel-Fit series also has the it2192 Heart Rate edition that helps consumers to monitor their heart rate.

With an aim to serve the masses in in tier III and smaller markets, the itel it2192T Thermo Edition joins itel’s itel-Fit health series which have feature phones with health tracking benefits.