Encrypted messaging app Telegram is now making its way to users across Android and iOS and it brings the option to migrate chat history from other messaging apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk. Telegram has over 100 new million users in January. This comes after WhatsApp's controversial privacy policy change to share user data with Facebook. The announcement led millions of users to jump ship and switch to other platforms like Telegram.

This works both for individual chats and groups and you can transfer photos as well as video calls.

Telegram which has now crossed 600 million users said in a statement that Messages will be imported into the current day but will also include their original timestamps.

Move your message history from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to Telegram. https://t.co/PediepRhyt pic.twitter.com/VPeuilGt2T — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 28, 2021

“All members of the chat on Telegram will see the messages,” the company said.

“With this update, you get even more control: secret chats, groups you created and call history can now also be deleted for all sides at any time”.

Messages and media you move don`t need to occupy extra space.

“Older apps make you store all data on your device? but Telegram can take up virtually no space while letting you access all your messages, photos and videos anytime you need them,” the company said.

The company also announced improved chats where the users can adjust the volume of individual participants to manage microphone levels.