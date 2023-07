Home

Technology

Jack Dorsey Has A Cheeky Response After Mark Zuckerberg Sends Him Follow Request On Threads

Jack Dorsey Has A Cheeky Response After Mark Zuckerberg Sends Him Follow Request On Threads

Former Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey took a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg after the latter sent him a follow request on Threads.

Jack Dorsey took to Twitter to share a screenshot where Mark Zuckerberg had sent him a follow request on Threads.

New Delhi: Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival social media app launched by Mark Zuckerberg, has already crossed 150 million downloads. It is almost similar to Twitter, which was founded by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in 2006, where people can post text, images, links, and also respond to messages or repost the messages. As the popularity of Threads grew, Jack Dorsey took a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg after the latter sent him a follow request on the social media app.

Trending Now

Jack Dorsey took to Twitter to share a screenshot where Mark Zuckerberg had sent him a follow request on Threads. “Too soon b,” Jack Dorsey wrote in the caption of the post.

You may like to read

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store. According to Data.ai, the app has surpassed more than 150 million downloads worldwide, within seven days after its launch.

“It did so 5.5 times faster than the second-fastest to that point, Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which has held the largest app launch title since it debuted in July 2016,” the report said.

Recent information revealed that Threads has gained the largest user presence in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 per cent of its downloads.

Following India is Brazil, contributing to approximately 22 per cent of Threads’ installations, and the US, representing nearly 16 per cent of the total.

Completing the top five markets for Threads are Mexico which accounts for 8 per cent of downloads, and Japan with 5 per cent, the report said.

Threads surpassed 100 million user sign-ups within five days after its launch. The app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES