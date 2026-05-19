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Japanese company produces petrol and diesel from air; this technology could revolutionise energy sector

Japanese company produces petrol and diesel from air; this technology could revolutionise energy sector

The first stage of this technology involves Direct Air Capture (DAC). In this process, carbon dioxide present in the air is separated using specialised machinery.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: This may sound like something out of a science fiction movie, but it is true. Japan has discovered a technology that allows for the production of petrol, diesel, and jet fuel directly from the air. Let’s learn more about this technology.

World’s First Synthetic Fuel Demonstration Plant

Japan’s largest refinery company, ENEOS, has established a fuel demonstration plant where fuel is being produced by extracting carbon dioxide from the air and hydrogen from water. This technology is also being hailed as the ‘Air Fuel’ of the future.

The first stage of this technology involves Direct Air Capture (DAC). In this process, carbon dioxide present in the air is separated using specialised machinery. This constitutes the most significant feature of this entire technology.

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Hydrogen is Produced from Water

In the second stage, electrolyzers are powered using solar and wind energy. With the aid of these devices, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen. This process utilises green energy.

Finally, Petrol and Diesel Are Produced

In the third stage, the CO₂ extracted from the air and the hydrogen produced from water are combined using the Fischer-Tropsch process. This results in the creation of synthetic hydrocarbon fuel. This fuel functions exactly like traditional petrol and diesel.

One Barrel of Fuel Produced Every Day

According to a report by TOI, ENEOS is currently producing approximately 159 liters—equivalent to one barrel—of synthetic fuel daily. This fuel has also undergone testing in vehicles manufactured by companies such as Toyota and Hino Motors.

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Why is This Such Big News for the World?

If this technology proves successful on a large scale, the world’s dependence on oil could be significantly reduced. Along with India, nations such as Japan, China, South Korea, and many European countries currently rely heavily on oil imports. In this context, fuel derived from air could play a significant role in ensuring energy security and saving foreign exchange.

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